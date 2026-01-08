NY Mets reportedly not frontrunners for Kyle Tucker in free agency

The New York Mets are looking to position themselves as clear contenders for the upcoming MLB season, even before Opening Day arrives. The front office is aggressively monitoring elite reinforcements such as Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, though competition around the league is intensifying for both stars.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Toronto Blue Jays are currently viewed as the leading club in the pursuit of Kyle Tucker, who is coming off a strong run with the Chicago Cubs. The right fielder remains one of the most coveted players on the offseason market, drawing interest from several high-profile franchises.

For the Mets, the outfield situation is no longer theoretical; it is structural. With Juan Soto established as the only consistent everyday presence, depth has thinned considerably, leaving the roster short on reliability and upside. This group does not need temporary fixes; it needs a legitimate overhaul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That is where Tucker fits into the equation. Pairing Kyle Tucker with Juan Soto would immediately reshape the lineup and stabilize an outfield that currently feels fragile. Even in a quieter offensive MLB season, Tucker’s elite plate discipline, power profile, and defensive versatility explain why the Mets view him as a transformational piece rather than a short-term upgrade.

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs high-fives teammates in the dugout.

Advertisement

What is holding the Mets back?

The primary obstacle remains contractual philosophy. The Mets have shown resistance toward long-term commitments, prioritizing flexibility over decade-long deals, even if that approach risks missing out on star talent. Tucker’s market leans heavily toward length, while the Mets are exploring whether creativity, patience, and a high average annual value structure could bridge that gap.

Advertisement

see also Kyle Tucker’s suitors reportedly reduced to NY Mets and two more MLB teams

Other issues facing the Mets

Beyond the Tucker pursuit, the Mets recently worked to avoid arbitration by finalizing several key contracts. Left-hander David Peterson agreed to an $8.1 million deal after posting a 4.22 ERA across 30 starts last season, while right-hander Tylor Megill settled at $2.5 million following his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Advertisement

Additional arbitration-eligible players have also finalized agreements. Catcher Luis Torrens and catcher Francisco Alvarez each reached $2.4 million deals, while reliever Huascar Brazoban agreed to a $1.05 million contract, allowing the club to stabilize its roster while continuing to monitor the top of the market.