James Harden has proven to be a very hard-to-please guy. He’s bounced around the NBA looking for the ideal situation, and when it seemed like he had found it with the Philadelphia 76ers, he decided he wanted to leave.

It’s not a secret that Sixers GM Daryl Morey is quite fond of Harden’s talents, and he was one of the main reasons why they were able to trade for him in the first place.

But as much as Morey would love to keep him next to Joel Embiid instead of trading him to the Los Angeles Clippers or somewhere else, it seems like the Sixers are ready to let him go.

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Trade James Harden

“The Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers are expected to engage again in discussions on a Harden trade this offseason, league sources who are involved in the discussions but unauthorized to speak on the matter say,” reported Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Harden still prefers to be moved, and Philadelphia is working to honor his wish, as 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey recently said,” Charania added.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Morey will settle for anything less than top-notch value in return for his former MVP, and that could make it quite difficult to find a trade suitor.

Warriors GM snubs Jordan Poole after trade

Just before the start of last season, it seemed like the Golden State Warriors legitimately thought Jordan Poole could be Stephen Curry’s heir or successor on their team.

They signed him to a big contract and gave him an expanded role before his struggles in the playoffs. That’s why it was kind of shocking to see them trade him out of the blue.

But that’s just how business is conducted in the NBA. That’s why rookie GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. didn’t take things personally or bat an eye after sending him away to land Chris Paul.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. Didn’t Lose Sleep Over Jordan Poole Trade

“Honestly, in a lot of ways, it was an easy move because I felt it would make our team better, and it gave us a decent amount of flexibility going forward, so to me it wasn’t that tough,” Dunleavy told NBC Sports Bay Area.

“To have an opportunity to address some needs and clear up some financial relief, for me, honestly, didn’t lose much sleep over that one,” the former small forward concluded.

At the end of the day, only time will tell if the Warriors made the right decision by giving up on him so early. But good GMs cannot hesitate, so props to Dunleavy for showing some character early in his tenure in charge of the team.