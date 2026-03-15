Francisco Lindor brings calm to the NY Mets ahead of MLB Opening Day

The New York Mets suffered a significant setback upon learning about Francisco Lindor’s hand surgery at the start of Spring Training. However, the player himself reassured the team and hopes to be available for Opening Day.

“I think everything is going in the right direction,” he said during a press conference via SNY. Additionally, he gave special thanks to his coaches who have been supporting him, and he hopes that everything stays on course.

Carlos Mendoza is expected to rely heavily on Lindor regarding the rotation, despite having a roster full of elite players who will also aim to take their team to the top, such as Bo Bichette, Juan Soto and Freddy Peralta.

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Francisco Lindor’s recent injuries

Lindor‘s journey to the upcoming season has been defined by resilience after undergoing a surgical cleanup of his right elbow last October, followed by a mid-February procedure to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. Despite these two setbacks, the NY Mets reportedly believe he will be ready for Opening Day.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets.

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Lindor’s first moves

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The Puerto Rican made an encouraging spring debut this Sunday, recording a base hit and a run scored in three plate appearances against the Blue Jays. The Mets shortstop looked sharp during his four innings of play, showing steady progress in his timing and rhythm as he prepares for the upcoming 2026 season.

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Mendoza has elite alternatives

Fortunately for Mets fans, Carlos Mendoza has a versatile and high-caliber safety net to maintain the team’s momentum in case Francisco Lindor suffers any significant setback during the season.

The most seamless transition would involve shifting Bo Bichette back to his natural shortstop position, while the impressive spring performances of Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuña provides New York with explosive young talent ready to fill the void at a moment’s notice.

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When is the New York Mets’ season opener?

The New York Mets will officially kick off their 2026 regular season at home on Thursday, March 26. They are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field, with the first pitch set for 1:15 PM ET.