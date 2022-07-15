The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired the services of veteran forward P.J. Tucker at the start of NBA free agency. However, the league could initiate an investigation over that signing.

A disappointing ending to the 2021-22 NBA playoffs confirmed Philadelphia still have work to do to contend for a championship. Though the Sixers chose to give another chance to James Harden and Doc Rivers, they still knew they had to improve.

In an attempt to strengthen their roster, the 76ers signed P.J. Tucker at the beginning of free agency. The veteran forward ran out of contract with the Heat after proving to be a key contributor to Miami's deep run in the postseason.

Daryl Morey (and Harden) already knew him from their days together in Houston, so he trusted in what he could bring to the table this season. However, that in addition to the fact that the Sixers signed him at the very beginning of free agency may have raised the league's suspicions.

Rumor: NBA to investigate Sixers' PJ Tucker signing

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the league is expected to put Tucker's signing for the Sixers under investigation for tampering. Teams around the league reportedly knew he was going to Philly and the announcement was made immediately after the free agency period started:

"I’m told that Philadelphia’s signing of P.J. Tucker is also likely to be placed under the investigation microscope by the league office…This Substack reported on June 26 — four days before the start of free agency — that numerous rival teams were already convinced that Tucker was Philly-bound. Tucker’s three-year, $33 million deal to join the Sixers was duly announced by his agent one minute into free agency."

Tucker is certainly a great boost for the Sixers' title aspirations, but it remains to be seen whether his signing proves costly. The other team that could be investigated for tampering are the New York Knicks over the Jalen Brunson signing. We'll have to wait and see how this unfolds.