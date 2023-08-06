The Golden State Warriors left a lot to be desired last season, but they look ready to come back stronger next year. Mike Dunleavy didn’t waste any second this offseason, making a number of moves that included the arrival of 12x NBA All-Star Chris Paul.

It’s safe to say it was the most unexpected trade in the summer, since the 38-year-old had a rivalry with most of his new teammates, especially with Draymond Green. Besides, he had been traded to Washington by Phoenix just a few days before.

One of the biggest storylines for the Dubs heading into next season is how Paul will fit into their plans. Will he start from the bench, or is he making the starting five? Steve Kerr has recently addressed this topic, but we’ll have to wait until training camp to know.

Steve Kerr says he’ll make a decision on Chris Paul during training camp

“I think that’ll be a case where you get three weeks of training camp before that first game,” Kerr said, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “We’ll just look at all kinds of different combinations.

“The main thing is we know all those guys are going to play a lot of minutes. But the luxury of having Chris Paul to add to this group that we’ve been lucky enough to have for a decade .. pretty remarkable. He is one of the great competitors in the game. He’s one of the great point guards of all time. I think he’s a great addition for us, because of his ability to control games, control tempo, take care of the ball.”

Paul has been from the get-go in every single NBA game he’s played so far. Many expect that to change this season, since the Warriors already have an established starting five and CP3 could boost the second unit. However, only time will tell.