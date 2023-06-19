The Phoenix Suns put the NBA in shambles for the second time in less than six months. Adding Bradley Beal to the core of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker makes them scary on paper.

But they still need to surround those three guys with more pieces, and that’s tough with $160 million committed to just four players, especially under this new CBA.

With that in mind, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes they could finally part ways with Deandre Ayton –– who didn’t seem like someone who wanted to be there — by trading him to the Dallas Mavericks for Josh Green, JaVale McGee, and Christian Wood (sign-and-trade)

NBA Rumors: Mavs Could Trade For Deandre Ayton

“A shaky center position in Dallas only gets worse as both Wood and Dwight Powell now become free agents. Getting Ayton, who was selected two picks ahead of Luka Doncic in 2018, would give the Mavs another franchise centerpiece who’s still only 24 and under contract for the next three seasons.

Ayton put up 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and shot 58.9 percent overall this season and has become a solid defender who still carries some three-point shooting potential.

Wood is capable of starting at power forward or center, giving Phoenix yet another offensive weapon to take the pressure off Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. McGee thrived during his previous stop with the Suns as a backup center and Green is a good, young 3-and-D piece to place between the stars.”

This would be a win-win scenario. The Suns add some much-needed depth and get some numbers off their books, Ayton gets a fresh start somewhere else, and the Mavs land a big man.