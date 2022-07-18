Things could get for the Los Angeles Lakers, as LeBron James' relationship with Russell Westbrook isn't at the best place right now.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis urged Rob Pelinka to trade for Russell Westbrook. It seemed like a good idea on paper, especially with most Western Conference teams getting stronger. In reality, it's been a disaster.

It's not like Westbrook should be blamed for the Lakers' struggles, but he sure has contributed to them. It's not only what happens on the court, but the constant drama and media attention about him.

Westbrook has been linked to multiple trades for most of the season and the whole off-season. Needless to say, that has taken a toll on the team's chemistry and even his relationship with LeBron.

NBA News: LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Don't Get Along Right Now

"There was evidence of strain a week ago when Westbrook attended one of the Lakers’ Summer League games in Las Vegas and sat near the team bench but did not approach or seem to publicly acknowledge teammate LeBron James in any way," Kyle Goon of The Orange Register reported."

"James did not approach Westbrook either, and the two teammates left the game at different times through opposing entrances in Thomas & Mack Arena," the report added. "This incident came on the heels of widespread reports that James is interested in a reunion with Irving, with whom he won a title with Cleveland in 2016."

"The subtext of the chilly scene seemed clear: Several people within the Lakers organization acknowledged it was an awkward and tense moment between its two most high-profile superstars, sources told Southern California News Group," Goon concluded.

It's not a secret that James is pushing for a Kyrie Irving reunion, so it's hard to blame Westbrook for taking a distance. So, things could get really awkward if he's not traded by training camp.