Zach LaVine has been linked to multiple teams in the recent past weeks. However, the Chicago Bulls might have a couple moves to set the pieces right for the guard to sign a new deal

Last Chicago Bulls’ season proved that this organization are on the right track to be in contenion for an NBA Championship. Now, the Bulls have to make a series of adjustments from the offices to help strengthen the project. The main issue right now is getting Zach LaVine into a new deal, since the Bulls have a tough competition against Dallas, Portland and Atlanta to name a few.

In addition, according to different reports the Chicago Bulls are also preparing to set some players on the table for potential moves. Due to the salary cap space, those potential trades that can be helpful to bring in some talent in free agency. Also to have the neccesary space to make LaVine a new deal.

According to a new information, the reports stated these moves could involve a couple of current Bulls' squad players, their 18th first round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and the Philadelphia 76ers to help him set a plan to benefit everyone involved in the transaction.

NBA Rumors: This is the Chicago Bulls plan to renew Zach LaVine

According to the recent report from The Chicago Sun-Times, they claim that Coby White may be used as a bargaining chip to add a role-player to handle the outside shooting. However, their first plan is yet to be set depending on the Zach LaVine situation.

Due to LaVine’s absence from the All-NBA teams announced recently, the Bulls can offer him a max five-year $212 million-dollar deal whereas any other competitor can offer him a four-year $157 million-dollar deal. However, LaVine wants to go through every option available, especially after the arthroscopic surgery on his left knee has shown nothing unexpected during his recovery process.

Also, according to this report, if LaVine wants to the leave, the Bulls might set a more defensive move to set the rebuild plan. This involves LaVine being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in a move for Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris. In addition, the Bulls may use their 18th draft pick for TyTy Washington Jr. or Malaki Branham if they are still available.