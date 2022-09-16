Even though Adam Silver didn't force Robert Sarver to sell the Phoenix Suns, the infamous business mogul could still lose the team.

For years, it's been a well-known fact that Robert Sarver isn't the best person to be around. Finally, the NBA decided to dig deep into his questionable behavior, and the findings were far from surprising.

From racist slurs to sexist and demeaning treatment of women, Sarver has built a toxic workplace culture in 18 years on top of the Phoenix Suns, a culture that hasn't exactly translated into on-court success, either.

Surprisingly, however, none of that was enough for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to step up and force him to sell the team. However, The Athletic's John Hollinger believes there's still some hope.

Sponsors, Players, And Fans Could Force Robert Sarver To Sell The Phoenix Suns

(via John Hollinger - The Athletic)

"Once we recall that Sterling wasn’t “kicked out” in quite the way people remember, the parallels with the Sarver case become more apparent. The commissioner can’t eject Sarver with the push of a button like he’s Dr. Evil, but public opinion can make it impossible for Sarver to continue. In a roundabout way, Silver’s disastrous news conference may ultimately help him reach that endgame more quickly and easily.

Unfortunately, it will likely be up to sponsors, minority owners, the media and even the players to do the league office’s dirty work from here, especially given the absence of smoking-gun audio. But it’s still easy to imagine how conditions could make a Sarver return impossible. What advertiser is going to associate its brand with Sarver’s Suns 12 months from now? How many fans will think twice about buying tickets? What about the players?

While Silver’s news conference was a disaster, he — unlike Sarver — still has a chance at genuine redemption. He’ll have to work behind the scenes to get this reputational stain off the league’s liability sheet by impressing on Sarver the impossibility of his continuing and canvasing for money guys to be ready with a big check when Sarver inevitably gets canceled."

Suns' second-largest stakeholder, Jahm Najafi, has publically called for Sarver to resign. It's clear that a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine are insufficient given the seriousness and atrocity of his behavior.

So, as much as Silver wants to play blind on this subject, unlike David Stern and Donald Sterling, there's still some light at the end of the tunnel. Hopefully, Sarver's dark reign of racism and misogyny will come to an end soon.