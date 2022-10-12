Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole fueled rumors of a potential move away from the Golden State Warriors. However, the Los Angeles Lakers wouldn't be so eager in the forward.

Though Golden State comes from a championship winning campaign, Draymond Green headed into the new season with a point to prove. Having entered the final year of his deal, the Warriors forward had to prove he deserved a max extension.

However, Green may have jeopardized his future at the organization after punching Jordan Poole during a team practice. For now, he has to win back the trust of his teammates, and it remains to be seen whether he turns the page on time to get the money he wants.

His contract situation was already drawing speculation before the incident, so now it's even more unclear whether the Warriors will spend so much for a 32-year-old. The Lakers were mentioned as a potential landing spot for Green, but it seems that the Purple and Gold aren't that interested in him either.

Lakers would prefer a younger player than Draymond Green

According to an NBA executive who talked with Heavy.com, Green could be considered by Los Angeles, but its priority will be to sign a younger player to pair up with Anthony Davis.

(Via Heavy.com)

“When they traded for (Anthony) Davis, they wanted him to be their guy for the future,” the West exec said. “He has had the injuries, though. They’re going to get one real shot at that cap space and they’re going to want someone who lines up with AD in terms of age.

"If they can’t get the right fit, then, yeah maybe you look at a short-term deal with Draymond. But that is not going to be their preference. They’re going to be looking at bringing in someone younger if it is possible.”

Green may not be in a great spot right now, but the season hasn't even started yet. Anything can happen between now and next year, so it might be too soon to guess what's next for him.