The never-ending Ben Simmons saga continues making headlines as the Philadelphia 76ers struggle to find a trade partner. However, rumors around the NBA have linked them with the Portland Trail Blazers in a potential trade for CJ McCollum.

The 2021-22 NBA season is well underway and Ben Simmons has not played a single minute with the Philadelphia 76ers. And following a long stand-off, it looks like the Australian won't suit up for the Sixers again.

This situation remains one of the biggest topics in the league as the future of the former first overall pick looks really uncertain, with the organization unwilling to let him leave easily. Over the last few hours, however, rumors of a possible trade were all over the news.

The Portland Trail Blazers have emerged as a potential destination for Simmons as reports claimed Damian Lillard was interested in teaming up with him, something Dame eventually denied. Besides, it looks like the Sixers were unaware of the Blazers' interest, if it ever existed.

NBA Rumors: Would the Sixers consider a Simmons-McCollum trade?

Ben Simmons' conflict with the Sixers has reached a point of no return. The Australian is unwilling to play but the franchise is not making things easy either, as it has demanding conditions to accept any trade.

That's why the Sixers would not accept CJ McCollum in exchange of Simmons. Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice reports that Philadelphia haven't received any call from Portland and aren't interested in McCollum either.

(Transcript via PhillyVoice)

"A bit of important reporting we will try not to bury in a recap — a source familiar with the situation spoke to PhillyVoice on Monday evening and said the Sixers have had no recent discussions with Portland regarding a CJ McCollum trade, and a package centered around the Blazers' guard is not currently of interest to the Sixers.

"The Sixers are expected to continue dialogue with teams across the league about potential opportunities as December 15th nears closer and more trade scenarios become available league-wide."

Although the current situation is not good for anyone, as Simmons' value continues to drop, the Sixers have never looked desperate to resolve it. Now, they'll probably wait to make the right move from December 15 onwards, when players who signed contracts in the offseason can be traded.