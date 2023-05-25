To say Austin Reaves had a breakout season is an understatement. The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ run to the Western Conference Finals, making a strong case to land a big contract this offseason.

Reaves has played the final season of the two-year, $2.4 million deal he signed with the purple and gold in 2021, and now looks set to receive a lucrative contract. The Lakers are frontrunners, but they’re not the only team in the queue.

Since Reaves becomes a restricted free agent, it’s up to LA to make him stay in California for a few more years. However, it looks like the Houston Rockets are also thinking about making a move for the guard.

Rumor: Rockets have Austin Reaves as high-ranking target

(Via Kelly Iko of The Athletic)

“Former franchise player and current 76ers guard James Harden is the top target for Houston in free agency, according to league sources, representing the veteran leadership and elite point guard needed to establish structure and offensive cohesion. Outside of Harden, other high-ranking targets for Houston include Brook Lopez, Dillon Brooks and restricted free agents Cam Johnson and Austin Reaves, league sources said.

They also said acquiring a veteran point guard is Houston’s primary objective, meaning even if a move for Harden didn’t materialize, names like Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Donte DiVincenzo and even former Rockets player Chris Paul could be considered should they become available.”

The Rockets are certainly a team to watch this offseason, since they want to get back to prominence after so long. However, Reaves may be out of their reach since he seems to be happy in LA. Besides, the Lakers will probably do everything to bring him back.