The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be on the market for a new point guard. LeBron James wasn’t pleased with D’Angelo Russell, and he was even benched down the stretch in the playoffs.

Of course, elite playmakers don’t grow in trees, and it’s not like they have the financial flexibility to go after a big name like Kyrie Irving, especially with this new CBA.

With that in mind, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes the Lakers could turn to a divisional rival to give each other a helping hand, swapping Chris Paul for Russell (via sign-and-trade) and Malik Beasley.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade For Chris Paul

“Is it safe to say the second Russell era in Los Angeles is over after he was benched in the West Finals? Maybe, but the Lakers should at least look at other point guard options this summer,” Swartz wrote.

“Paul is nearing the 18th green of his career but still averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals this season,” continued Swartz. “With LeBron James and Austin Reaves handling the ball a lot as well, Paul’s workload would stay at a reasonable level.”

“For the Suns, swapping Paul for Russell and Beasley makes them younger and gives Booker one of his close friends to play with,” Swartz added. “For a team short on depth, Beasley gives Phoenix’s bench a veteran shooter who should thrive off kickouts from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.”

The Suns will reportedly still look to keep Paul, even if that means trading Deandre Ayton. But if they fail to do so, this trade could give them some more depth at a reasonable price.