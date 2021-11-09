The Philadelphia 76ers reached out to the Boston Celtics in an attempt to trade Ben Simmons. However, the Celtics didn't even want to consider that offer.

A day doesn't go by around the NBA when we don't talk about Ben Simmons, his future with the Philadelphia 76ers, and whether a team is going to take a risk and go all-in to trade for him and his big contract.

Simmons has yet to reach his prime and is young and talented. Then again, there's not too much incentive to give up multiple assets for a player who openly wants to get out and who's earned a reputation for being hard to coach.

Even so, it seems like the Boston Celtics' slow start of the season could force them to make some big changes, which is why they're reportedly engaged in trade talks for the former first-overall pick.

NBA Rumors: Celtics And Sixers Are Talking About Ben Simmons

"The Boston Celtics have engaged in conversations with the 76ers revolving around Simmons and expressed interest in the 6-foot-11 guard, sources tell The Athletic. Talks have been fluid with no traction as of yet, those sources say. Any potential Simmons deal with the Celtics would have to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, an ascending talent who is in the midst of another career season, averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists," reported Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Celtics Hung Up On Sixers Over Ben Simmons Trade

Nonetheless, it seems like Sixers GM Daryl Morey may have overplayed his hand. According to the report, his steep price for Simmons was so ridiculously high that the Celtics didn't even consider the offer:

“Daryl Morey asked for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, and a protected first round pick to the Celtics in exchange for Ben Simmons and Danny Green. The Celtics hung up without saying any words," reported Charania.

Morey will eventually have to meet someone in the middle if he truly intends to trade Simmons. No one is going to give that much for him knowing that he wants to go and that his character - or lack of - is a huge red flag.