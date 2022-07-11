Andrew Wiggins became a cornerstone of the Golden State Warriors' success during their championship run. But, unfortunately, they could be forced to let him go pretty soon.

Andrew Wiggins drew Kobe Bryant comparisons before making it to the NBA. Needless to say, that's not an easy standard to live up to, not even as a first-overall pick. And, up to this day, it's quite clear that he never achieved that status, nor he'll ever achieve it.

But Wiggins is no longer the bottom of the joke. His two years playing for Steve Kerr turned him into a two-way standout, an All-Star, and one of the biggest contributors to an NBA championship team.

Wiggins has earned every single penny of his upcoming contract. But the Golden State Warriors are in a tough spot, salary-cap-wise. That's why executives around the league believe they're likelier to trade him instead of extending him.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Are More Likely To Trade Andrew Wiggins Than To Extend Him

(Transcript via Sean Deveney of Heavy)

“Obviously, they are not going to move him now, off of a championship where he was such a big contributor,” said the exec. “But he is at his maximum value right now. It would be the right time to trade him, just, they can’t really do that.”

“It is likely that they will talk about an extension, maybe get him locked up, then look to trade him when his contract is secure.”

"It is funny, he was just viewed as contract filler in potential trades for so long but he is now someone other teams want, he has completely remade his image,” said the exec. “He’s 27. If you are the Nets or Mavs or Pelicans someone looking to be competitive quickly, he’s got to be on your list.

“The view of him around the league has changed 180 degrees.”

The Dubs will surely want to keep Wiggins around, especially after losing Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Otto Porter Jr. in free agency. But it seems like Joe Lacob is no longer willing to pay record-breaking sums worth of luxury tax.

Wiggins was expected to be available at a discount after failing to live up to the massive deal he signed with the Timberwolves. But that's no longer the case. He's earned his bread, and whoever wants him will have to pay up. Again.