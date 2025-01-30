Jimmy Butler‘s future with the Miami Heat for the remainder of the NBA regular season remains uncertain, with multiple possibilities in play. Currently, two primary trade scenarios have emerged: a blockbuster multi-team deal featuring the Phoenix Suns as frontrunners and a direct offer from the Golden State Warriors.

As trade talks evolve, Butler and the Heat appear to be evaluating their best options. What seems clear at this point is that the relationship between Butler and the Heat has soured. His recent suspension and expressed desire to leave have sparked interest from teams across the league.

One of those teams, the Warriors, were reportedly interested in acquiring Butler earlier this week. A recent report suggested that Miami might be willing to accept a less demanding trade package for their star forward, which seemingly piqued Golden State’s interest.

However, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors may be shifting their focus to another All-Star. On Wednesday, Slater reported that Golden State is weighing the possibility of pursuing Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine instead. “After pulse-taking conversations with multiple players, it seems Zach LaVine might pique more interest [than Butler], depending on [LaVine’s] cost,” Slater wrote.

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Warriors weighing the decision on LaVine

The Warriors are evaluating their options, and one name that continues to surface is LaVine. While recent discussions about potential trade targets have included Butler, particularly in light of his recent behavior with the Heat and his desire to leave, the Warriors have another pressing concern: finding a legitimate second scoring option alongside Stephen Curry.

“There is some level of understanding and alignment from all levels of the Warriors organization that they lack a true second scorer next to Curry,” Slater reported.

At 29 years old, LaVine presents an intriguing option for Golden State. The Warriors are well aware that, at some point, Curry won’t be able to carry the offensive load alone, and they’ll need a reliable successor. From a roster-building standpoint, acquiring LaVine might align better with their long-term plans than pursuing Butler.

However, making a deal for LaVine won’t be easy. His contract presents a significant hurdle, as the remaining years on his deal would require a major financial commitment. That’s a key consideration for the Warriors, especially when weighing whether LaVine’s skill set justifies the investment, given that he doesn’t offer the same versatility as Butler.

What would it cost to acquire LaVine?

According to Brad Botkin of CBS Sports, LaVine’s price tag is far from a bargain. With two years remaining on his current deal with the Bulls, any team looking to acquire him must be prepared for a hefty financial commitment.

“He’s making $43 million this season, $46 million next season, and has a $49 million player option for the summer of 2026. Do the Warriors want to commit nearly $100 million over the next two seasons for LaVine?“ Botkin wrote. With such a substantial financial burden, the Warriors will need to carefully evaluate whether LaVine is the right fit both in terms of their on-court needs and their salary cap flexibility for what’s left in the NBA regular season.