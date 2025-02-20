Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals important plans for 2025 outside the NBA

Entering his 12th NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to solidify his place as one of the league’s top players. While he remains dedicated to leading the Milwaukee Bucks in their quest for another NBA championship, he also has a significant goal for 2025 that extends beyond the league.

In an interview with Cosmote TV, Antetokounmpo discussed the possibility of representing the Greece National Team at the 2025 EuroBasket, set to take place this summer. “If I am healthy, I will be there,” he confirmed, expressing optimism about his team’s chances: “We will do our best.”

The 30-year-old power forward also expressed confidence in Greece’s ability to compete on the international stage. “Coach Vassilis Spanoulis will create a good team, and we will put in the effort,” he explained. “Coach pushed me to get out of my comfort zone, he was always keeping me alert and he affected the way I approach the game.”

As a leader for the Greek National Team, Giannis emphasized his commitment to continuous improvement. “My goal is to improve every year,” he said. Reflecting on past accomplishments, he recalled a key moment: “That’s how we beat Croatia with my mid-range shot,” referring to Greece’s 89-85 victory over Croatia in the first round of EuroBasket 2022.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball during the Quarterfinal match between Germany and Greece on the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Antetokounmpo’s commitment to Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a fixture for Greece in major international tournaments. He has represented his country in three FIBA World Cups, including the 2019 edition, where he made history as the first reigning NBA MVP to compete in the event. Additionally, he has participated in two EuroBasket tournaments and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Reflecting on his past EuroBasket experiences, Antetokounmpo shared his thoughts on Greece’s quarterfinal exit in 2022. “I thought we could have won a medal two years ago in EuroBasket, but we ran into Germany twice, which is a great team,” he said. Interestingly, Greece was again eliminated at the same stage of the tournament, facing the same opponents, in the 2024 Olympics.

A memorable Olympic moment for Giannis

Despite the team’s less-than-ideal results, Antetokounmpo holds a special place in his heart for his first Olympic experience. He was chosen as the flagbearer for the Greek National Team for the Paris 2024 Olympics, a distinction that he called a tremendous honor.

“What are the chances for a kid, born in Sepolia, to Nigerian parents who were illegal immigrants to be the first person to open the ceremony? 0.000001% maybe?” he pondered. He then shared a touching personal memory from that day: “I swear to you that I didn’t know my mother was there, somehow she managed to get down to the river bank and she made a sound that I can hear from everywhere and suddenly I saw her. I was like, ‘Hi mom!’”

