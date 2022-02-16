With the Golden State Warriors going through a bit of a tough stretch, GM Bob Myers will dig deep in the buyout market to bring in some extra help for the playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors got off to an incredible start of the NBA season but have kind of fallen from grace since the start of 2022. Draymond Green's absence has taken a huge toll on their defense and offensive flow.

Steve Kerr's team has enough scoring threats to outscore their rivals more often than not. However, their interior defense and rebounding have left a lot to be desired over the past month or so.

With that in mind and with Green's return still away, the Dubs could look to make a big splash in the buyout market. Names like Tristan Thompson, Robin Lopez, or Paul Millsap could be an option, per NBC Sports.

Warriors News: Dubs Could Sign A Big In The Buyout Market

Recently, Warriors GM Bob Myers admitted that the team will look to make a move in the buyout market. However, they won't rush and just make a signing for the sake of it, as they like the roster they have:

“If there’s an injury or we get different information that would change our approach to the buyout, if there’s something so good that we couldn’t pass it up,” Myers told NBC Sports. “But again, we’re lucky that we think all 15 guys have value in different ways for this team. So it takes something more than just ‘so and so is available and we might as well.’ I don't think we’ll take that approach. I think we’d be a little more cautious and we’d focus a little more on who we’re adding and why than we might have in years past because we think we have 15 that could help us.”

Bob Myers Will Only Make A Move For The Right Guy

On that same note, Myers explained that they're only going to make a move for a guy they feel like can adjust to their complicated offense at this point in the season, especially in the wake of James Wiseman's return:

“If we thought Draymond (Green) was not going to be back, or (James) Wiseman, and we thought some player would really help us, we would do that," Myers clarified. "At this stage, as far as clamoring for a big guy, there isn’t an obvious, ‘Go get that guy,’ and he fits with what we do and can run our offense. It’s not just taking any big and saying, ‘This guy’s going to be able to rebound, block shots and be able. To run your offense.’ Our offense is intricate. Our offense is complicated.”

Whatever is the case, it's clear that the Warriors need a new pair of hands inside the restricted area. Whether is Wiseman or a newcomer, they need an interior presence and another defender if they want to make a championship run.