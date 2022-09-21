The Golden State Warriors still haven't talked about a contract extension with some of their stars, so things could get messy quite soon.

The Golden State Warriors are fresh off another NBA championship, so one could only say they're at the top of the world right now. However, they still have plenty of issues to address on their roster.

The Warriors lost several key members in free agency. They managed to make some interesting signings while also keeping Kevon Looney, but their in a tough spot in terms of salary cap, so keeping their stars might get tricky.

However, it seems like the front office is unbothered by this situation. In fact, ESPN's Kendra Andrews revealed that they have yet to engage in contract extension talks with Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Still Haven't Discussed Contract Extensions With Their Stars

“Those conversations really haven't started in earnest yet," Andrews said. "When it comes to the rookie contract extensions, non-max contracts, those conversations don't pick up till closer to that October 17th deadline so as we get closer to that as we move into October then those conversations with Jordan Poole will pick up."

"With the Warriors’ salary, with the landscape of their money, they’re not rushing into any of these conversations," Andrews added. "So, when you look at Andrew Wiggins, they have all season to figure out that extension, and Draymond Green, that’s a couple years away. So that is definitely lower on their list of priorities right now.”

The Warriors need to work out a deal with Poole before he enters restricted free agency and they're forced to pay up. Wiggins could also demand a steep salary after his breakout with the Dubs.

As for Green, the word around the league is that he's willing to test the open market if he doesn't get a four-year max extension. So, keep an eye on the Warriors and how they handle this situation.