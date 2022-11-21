The Golden State Warriors haven't been at their best this season, which is why they could look to dig deep into the market and find some reinforcements for their squad.

The Golden State Warriors entered the season as the reigning champions. They've been the most dominant force in the NBA since Steve Kerr took over, but all great things eventually come to an end.

The Warriors' dynasty won't be the exception to that rule, which is why they've gone to great lengths to build for the future as well. However, some of the youngsters are evidently not ready to contribute yet.

With that in mind, there's a chance Bob Myers and the Warriors take a bit of a U-Turn. They could flip James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and/or Moses Moody to land a guy who could help them win now.

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Hav Multiple Trade Targets

(Via Heavy)

"There has been chatter in NBA circles about the possibility of the Warriors trading Wiseman, with more experienced big men—swapping Jakob Poeltl of the Spurs for Wiseman is one trade possibility that has made the rounds—coming back in the deal.

The Warriors also could look to move Wiseman for general depth, which is a need for a team that ranks last in the NBA in bench net rating (minus-7.2). The likes of Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr., Utah’s Malik Beasley or Memphis’ Dillon Brooks would be ideal, though the Warriors might have to give up too much (some combination of Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga and/or Moses Moody) to make salaries match for a deal to work.

Knowing what a good fit Gary Payton II was before leaving for a payday in Portland this summer, the Warriors even could look to swap Wiseman to the Blazers to bring him back."

The Warriors need to make the most of Stephen Curry while he's still in his prime, and that could lead them to some tough decisions. Still, it's early in the season, and they have enough talent to turn things around.