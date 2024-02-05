The Chicago Bulls can’t seem to catch a break. Just when it seemed like they were playing their best basketball, Zach LaVine suffered yet another injury, putting an end to his season. Needless to say, it also puts them in an even tougher spot amid an already complicated campaign.

LaVine had already missed an extended period of time with an injury, and while several NBA teams were reportedly interested in trading for him, that should no longer be the case, considering his steep salary and injury-proneness.

With that in mind, the Bulls could look to move other of their pieces, with Alex Caruso drawing plenty of interest around the league. According to KC Johnson, the Golden State Warriors have already inquired about his availability, albeit to no avail.

Warriors Among Teams Interested In Alex Caruso

“League sources indicated that even before LaVine’s surgery news had broken, multiple teams, including the Golden State Warriors, had inquired on Caruso,” Johnson wrote. “To this point, management largely had rebuffed interest in Caruso because an internal focus centered on chasing a playoff spot. “Donovan said it’s too early to know if LaVine’s setback will change the organizational philosophy in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline.”

The Bulls have been reluctant to embrace a full-scale rebuild. They’re stuck in a mediocrity spiral right now, as they’re not good enough to compete at a high level, nor bad enough to get a high lottery pick.

Caruso could reportedly fetch at least a valuable first-round pick and some role players in return. He’s a championship-caliber player who could take the Warriors’ ever-struggling defense to the next level.

Whether the Bulls will finally come to terms with the fact that they need to hit the drawing board and rebuild their roster, and move on from Caruso and DeRozan remains to be seen.