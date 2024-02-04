The Golden State Warriors need to make some moves. Steve Kerr’s team has struggled to find momentum, and they fear their NBA championship window could be closing right before their eyes.

Needless to say, that puts a huge question mark over several players’ heads. That includes Andrew Wiggins, whose early-season slump even cost him a spot in the starting lineup, being demoted to the second unit for the first time in his career.

Regardless, coach Kerr doesn’t want the former No. 1 pick to be shipped away. When asked about that, he had Wiggins’ back and claimed he hopes he’s still on the roster by the time the deadline passes.

Kerr Wants Wiggins To Stay

“I think he’s playing well,” Kerr told the media. “I’m very hopeful, and I expect him to be here when the trade deadline passes. He’s been a big part of our team now for years, helped us win a title year and a half ago, still has a lot of career ahead of him.”

Then again, Kerr also knows that it’s not always up to him, so he tries to be as transparent and honest with his players as possible when he knows they could be on the move:

“We try to recognize if guys are stressed out about it if their names are really being talked about,” Kerr said. “I’m always very, very honest with the players. I’ve had players over the years who I just share, very frankly, with them there is a chance that you’re going to get moved. It may or may not happen, but this is why.”

Wiggins has been way more efficient in his last five outings, averaging over 18 points per game on 60% shooting. Whether that’ll be enough for him to stay in the Bay area, at least until the end of the season, remains to be seen.