Following another first-round elimination from the NBA playoffs and Quin Snyder's exit, Donovan Mitchell's future with the Utah Jazz looks up in the air. Here, let's take a look at the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat as potential destinations.

While the NBA Finals take much of the attention of the basketball community, many people are also keeping an eye on the trade rumors. The offseason is upon us and with it, months of speculation and probably some blockbuster moves.

One of the biggest names that has already made headlines is Donovan Mitchell, whose future with the Utah Jazz is in question after yet another early elimination from the playoffs. On top of that, the departure of Quin Snyder makes the team's future even more unclear.

Spida's talent is not up for debate, but many believe that his ceiling could be even higher if he moves to a bigger market. Utah looks unwilling to negotiate its star, but according to Matt Moore of Action Network, there's belief that Mitchell could eventually ask for a trade this summer.

Rumor: Only a matter of time before Donovan Mitchell requests trade from Utah

"As far as the idea of a Donovan Mitchell trade coming down the pike, league sources do feel that it’s a matter of “when and not if” with Mitchell eventually asking to go to a “glamour market” like New York or Miami," Moore wrote.

"But in the short term, there’s skepticism it will happen. New Jazz owner Ryan Smith is said to be extremely dedicated to keeping and building around Mitchell. Which, of course, is going to mean moving Rudy Gobert as it’s become apparent that relationship is untenable on-court and off-court.

Of course, Utha is not even thinking about the idea of parting ways with the 25-year-old star. The next step for the Jazz is to turn themselves from a playoff team into contenders, something that will take longer for them if they move on from Spida.

However, the Heat could be a great option for Mitchell for immediate success. Miami is always an attractive destination and the team just made a deep run in the playoffs, being one win away from a trip to the NBA Finals.

On the other hand, the Knicks' need for a guard and Mitchell's ties to New York made him an ideal trade target for Tom Thibodeau's team. But then again, the Jazz will hardly be open to negotiate Mitchell, who is under contract through 2026. Unless he makes a decision soon, it seems that we'll have to wait and see how this plays out.