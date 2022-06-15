The Chicago Bulls will focus all their efforts on keeping Zach LaVine in free agency. But at the end of the day, he'll be free to choose where he wants to play next season.

Zach LaVine has blossomed to become one of the best scorers in the NBA. The Chicago Bulls made him the centerpiece of their new project and brought in Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso to help him carry the load.

The Bulls were one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference in the first half of last season. Unfortunately, multiple injuries and tough breaks made them slip in the standings and struggle in the playoffs.

That's why some speculated that LaVine would take his talents elsewhere in free agency. He's eligible to sign a max contract extension and would gauge plenty of league-wide interest. However, it seems like he wants to stay in the Windy City.

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Wants To Re-Sign With The Chicago Bulls

(Transcript via Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report)

"Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls once the free-agency negotiation period opens June 30, sources told B/R.

LaVine's free agency has generated plenty of conversation among NBA personnel over the past few weeks. But despite rumblings that the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers will make plays for LaVine, the coveted swingman is likely to remain with his current team.

Ironing out LaVine's next deal appears centered on the fifth year of the contract. LaVine is eligible for a five-year deal totaling roughly $200 million. Whether that season is fully guaranteed, is a player option or nets other potential outcomes remains to be seen."

The Bulls still need to make a couple of moves, like bring in a defensive-minded power forward and sign a rim protector. But LaVine is a key part of their project, so this is definitely great news for Bill Donovan.