Despite Scotty Pippen wasn't selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, the son of Scottie Pippen will have a chance to prove himself in the NBA Summer League.

After the 2022 NBA Draft ended, many prospects weren't selected. So their agents and the teams who were interested needed to talk in order to get a deal closed. One of them was Scotty Pippen Jr, son of the Chicago Bulls' legend Scottie Pippen.

Despite the reports indicated that Pippen Jr impressed scouts at the NBA Combine, it wasn't enough for Pippen Jr to get his name called at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. However, he did some trainning sessions with the Los Angeles Lakers before the draft, as Shareef O'Neal did the same.

However, the LA franchise didn't use their pick to select the Vanderbilt player. Instead, they went for Max Christie from Michigan State. Although, it was known after the event that Pippen Jr got himself a deal to play in the NBA Summer League.

Scotty Pippen Jr to play for Lakers in the NBA Summer League

As mention before, Scotty Pippen Jr wasn't selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, he got himself a two-way deal to play in the NBA Summer League for the Los Angeles Lakers. This means not only the son of Scottie Pippen will play in the preseason roster but he will have a good chance to make it to the actual roster for the 2022-23 NBA Season.

Whereas the son of Shaquille O'Neal, Shareef got also a deal with the LA franchise. However, his is different from Pippen Jr's, because O'Neal will play only for the summer squad. In addition, the Lakers acquired Cole Swider in a two-way deal and Vitto Brown for the summer team, according to multiple media reports.