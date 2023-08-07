Steph Curry will play with the Golden State Warriors in the 2023-2024 NBA season as a contender with the hope of reaching the postseason again and fighting for another championship. But for now, the league is on vacation, and young players are taking advantage of basketball camps sponsored by big players and the NBA.

All basketball lovers know that Stephen Curry is a highly technical player. Not only is he known for his three-point shooting, but Curry also knows how to play elegant and off ball basketball that looks much better in the eyes of insiders.

Stephen Curry’s camp was not held for two years due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now that the camp is back, it is only three days long and is open to the best high school players in the United States.

What did Steph Curry tell young players about the weakest move?

According to a recent video where Steph Curry is at hi Camp, he was talking to the players about some things related to asking for the ball during a game. He said, “The last thing we can do is try to get open, not get the ball, and then start begging, begging for the ball. I don’t care where you are on the court. Every other decision is the right one — screen away, front cut, back cut. The last thing we can do is beg. It’s the weakest move in basketball.”

Curry was talking about how important off-ball movement is during the game. Not having the ball is also part of the game. He told the campers that they should always be moving and be ready to receive the ball. They should not just stand around and wait for the ball to come to them.

His advice is valuable for any basketball player, regardless of their age or skill level. It is important to remember that there is more to the game than just shooting the ball. Off-ball movement is just as important, and it can help you to be a more effective player.