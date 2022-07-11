The NBA Summer League is a off-season tournament played in Las Vegas. Check out the full list of Summer League MVP winners in the Las Vegas tournament.

Every NBA off-season after the NBA Draft has passed, almost every team seeks to add young talent to their current roster. However, most of the time that doesn't happen. But this tournament in Las Vegas help them shine the light on these young talents looking for a place in the NBA.

In fact, the team with higher selected players look forward to this tournament in Las Vegas. They want to watch how their young talent play for the first time in the higher level of intensity as well as with their new NBA environment.

Although, most of them deal with the NBA world very well, others may feel the pressure and then sunk their ability as the time passes through. However, the following list presents the most highlighted players in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

NBA Summer League MVP: Complete list of all Most Valuable Players by year

The MVP award was given since the second edition of the Las Vegas tournament. Since then, this award hasn't predicted how good or bad a new player is going to be in the NBA. However, there are at least a couple of names that are recognizable in today's NBA such as Blake Griffin, John Wall, Damian Lillard, Jonas Valanciunas and Lonzo Ball.

Coincidentally, none of these players have won the NBA championship with their team yet. However, there still time for some of them. Nevertheless, check out the complete MVP award winners list in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League.