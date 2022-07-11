Every NBA off-season after the NBA Draft has passed, almost every team seeks to add young talent to their current roster. However, most of the time that doesn't happen. But this tournament in Las Vegas help them shine  the light on these young talents looking for a place in the NBA.

In fact, the team with higher selected players look forward to this tournament in Las Vegas. They want to watch how their young talent play for the first time in the higher level of intensity as well as with their new NBA environment.

Although, most of them deal with the NBA world very well, others may feel the pressure and then sunk their ability as the time passes through. However, the following list presents the most highlighted players in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

NBA Summer League MVP: Complete list of all Most Valuable Players by year

The MVP award was given since the second edition of the Las Vegas tournament. Since then, this award hasn't predicted how good or bad a new player is going to be in the NBA. However, there are at least a couple of names that are recognizable in today's NBA such as Blake Griffin, John Wall, Damian Lillard, Jonas Valanciunas and Lonzo Ball. 

Coincidentally, none of these players have won the NBA championship with their team yet. However, there still time for some of them. Nevertheless, check out the complete MVP award winners list in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League.

Year Player Team
2006 Randy Foye Minnesota Timberwolves
2007 Nate Robinson New York Knicks
2008 Jerryd Bayless Portland Trail Blazers
2009 Blake Griffin Los Angeles Clippers
2010 John Wall Washington Wizards
2012 Damian Lillard/Josh Selby Portland Trail Blazers/Memphis Grizzlies
2013 Jonas Valanciunas Toronto Raptors
2014 Glen Rice Jr Washington Wizards
2015 Kyle Anderson San Antonio Spurs
2016 Tyus Jones Minnesota Timberwolves
2017 Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers
2018 Josh Hart Los Angeles Lakers
2019 Brandon Clarke Memphis Grizzlies
2021 Davion Mitchell/Cameron Thomas Sacramento Kings/Brooklyn Nets