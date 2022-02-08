Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid didn't mince his words when asked about Ben Simmons' situation. Check out what the MVP frontrunner said about his teammate.

The Philadelphia 76ers are walking through uncharted territory right now. For the first time in NBA history, a team decided to fine a player for a full season until he decides to suit up and play. But Ben Simmons won't cave in without a fight.

The former first-overall pick claims not to be mentally ready to play. In reality, it's all a spite-motivated move after Doc Rivers threw him under the bus for being exposed and too scared to shoot in the playoffs.

And now that months have gone by and the Sixers have done just fine without him, his co-star Joel Embiid didn't mince his words when asked about his situation. Per Embiid, Simmons' reaction was unreasonable and he should have some self-awareness.

Philadelphia 76ers News: Joel Embiid Takes A Massive Shot At Ben Simmons

"Everybody's at fault. But at the end of the day, you've gotta look at yourself," said Embiid of Ben Simmons' situation, per Bryan Toporek. "Just like when we lost, I looked at myself. I knew I wasn't good enough. I knew I wasn't healthy enough and I knew I wasn't good enough."

Shaq Lauds Embiid, Calls Out Ben Simmons

Long before he entered the league, scouts criticized Ben Simmons for his reluctance to be coached and embrace criticism, up to the point where he refused to even address the thought of shooting with the other hand.

That's the difference between him and Joel Embiid, per Shaquille O'Neal. While Embiid steps up when called out by working on his craft, Simmons refuses to take a deep look in the mirror and try to be better:

"He's (Joel Embiid) doing what he's supposed to do," Shaq said. "He's dominating... I stay on big guys because I care about them. I want them to play a certain way, I want them to play at a certain level."

"The difference between him and his soft partner (Ben Simmons), is he can take criticism without being a crybaby, and he still wants to play," Shaq added. "'Cause me and Charles, we've been on him. We stay on him. We tell him to his face what he needs to do."

"He didn't cry, he didn't say "I want to be traded", he didn't complain about mistreatment. That's the difference. The other guy I don't respect," Shaq sentenced. "You're missing a whole season because they asked your coach a question "Can we win without you" and your coach gave a funny answer. That should tell you, you need to get in the summertime and work on your game... Great players get criticized. Great players also step up to the criticism... I would get rid of him."

Embiid is having an MVP-caliber season sans Simmons and it seems like he'll never play another minute for the Sixers. Hopefully, one day his unmatched talent and skill set will be joined by some accountability.