According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, we shouldn't expect many updates about the Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers

Despite his desire to leave the team and all the things he's done to prove he's for real, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to hold on to Ben Simmons. They want him to be back at some point in the NBA season but Simmons would rather forfeit his entire paycheck.

It's clear that neither party is willing to cave. Simmons' agent Rich Paul has talked about how the Sixers have failed to provide him assistance amid his alleged mental health struggles, while Daryl Morey has stated that he won't take a penny on the dollar for him.

To make things even worse, it seems like there hasn't been any traction or change of stance despite the trade deadline being one month away. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, both parties recently met but failed to reach an agreement.

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers Haven't Changed Their Stance On A Trade

(Transcript via ESPN)

"With the NBA trade deadline a month away, Ben Simmons' agent -- Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul -- met with Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand on Wednesday, and the sides remain at a stalemate over the All-Star guard's immediate future, sources told ESPN.

Simmons is no closer to honoring the team's hopes for a return to the court this season -- and the Sixers' steep asking price has brought Simmons no closer to a potential trade, sources told ESPN."

The Sixers are asking way too much for a player with character issues, non-existent shooting ability, unwillingness to be coached or guided, and that has already stated that doesn't want to play for the team:

"The Sixers are targeting top 25-caliber players for trades, but those kinds of assets have yet to be made available to them in offers, sources said. Some teams have even described the Sixers' asking price for a Simmons' deal as growing in price -- not declining, sources told ESPN," Added Wojnarowski.

All things considered, it seems like it will take a miracle or a very desperate team to get Simmons out of the City of Brotherly Love, as he's already made peace of mind with the idea of not collecting a single check this season.