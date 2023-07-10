Damian Lillard has made it clear he wants out of the Portland Trail Blazers, but not for any team. Dame is keen on being traded to the Miami Heat, who made the 2023 NBA Finals but fell short against the Denver Nuggets.

The South Florida team is also strongly interested in the guard, who would give the team a necessary upgrade to challenge for the championship. However, negotiations haven’t been easy.

While Lillard’s desire has its weight on trade conversations, the Blazers are not giving him away so fast. In fact, general manager Joe Cronin warned that Portland will wait as long as necessary to get what it wants for Lillard.

Joe Cronin warns Lillard, Heat about Blazers’ firm stance

“What the rest of [Dame]’s career looks like matters for us. At the same time, we have to find the right deal and do what’s best for us,” Cronin said, via ClutchPoints.

“What I’ve learned more than anything is patience is critical. … We’re going to be patient, we’re going to do what’s best for our team… And if it takes months, it takes months.”

The Blazers’ stance makes sense. After all, they are the ones who have to approve any deal before Lillard gets what he wants. The Heat are still trying to figure out how to meet their demands, so this saga could drag on for months.