NBA News: Chris Paul admits Wembanyama exceeded expectations in Paris homecoming vs. Pacers

On Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs faced off against the Indiana Pacers in a game with a unique twist—it wasn’t held in the United States. Instead, the action took place in Paris, France, the hometown of rookie sensation and future NBA star Victor Wembanyama. The French phenom delivered a stellar performance, earning high praise from teammate and veteran Chris Paul.

In a season full of standout performances from the rising All-Star, Paul was effusive in his postgame interview. “I told Vic after the game that this is one of the most complete games I’ve seen him play all season,” Paul said. “With the expectations of being home, in front of all his family and friends, in front of you guys—some guys get lost in the game and start doing too much. But I think he played a great game on both ends of the court. It’s really nice to win the first of two games here.”

Wembanyama’s dominance was on full display, shooting an impressive 13-for-21 from the field, as the Pacers struggled to find an answer for him on either end of the floor. The Spurs’ superstar center finished the night with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks, marking yet another historic milestone in his rookie campaign.

A global stage for the NBA and a showcase for Wembanyama

The NBA’s continued commitment to international games was once again on full display in Paris, offering a stage for its growing global audience and providing a platform for young stars like Wembanyama to shine.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Paul #3 react to a call in action against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 13, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

The night was especially meaningful for the 19-year-old, as he led the Spurs to a dominant win over a Pacers team that entered the contest on a hot streak, having won eight of their last nine games. Wembanyama’s performance not only propelled San Antonio to victory but also further solidified his status as one of the league’s most promising talents.

With his stat line of 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks, Wembanyama joined an elite group in NBA history. Over the last 50 seasons, only four players have recorded more games with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (24), Hakeem Olajuwon (14), David Robinson, and Shaquille O’Neal (11 each).

Closing the third quarter in style

Wembanyama’s brilliance was perhaps most evident during the final 2:25 of the third quarter. In that brief span, he tallied four points, three rebounds, three blocks, and two assists, showcasing his two-way dominance. What began as a 16-point Spurs lead at the start of the sequence ballooned to 25 by the end of the quarter, capped off by Wembanyama’s buzzer-beating touch with just 0.1 seconds left on the clock.

Looking ahead

This historic night in Paris not only highlighted Wembanyama’s immense potential but also underscored the NBA’s success in expanding its international footprint. As the league continues to bring its brightest stars to global audiences, performances like Wembanyama’s will undoubtedly resonate far beyond the borders of France.

