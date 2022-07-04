Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets clearly aren't on the same page. Here, we discuss the only three potential destinations that could suit the former NBA champion.

The Brooklyn Nets are sick and tired of Kyrie Irving. They're even willing to lose Kevin Durant if that means getting rid of him as well. And, according to Shams Charania, multiple teams have already expressed their interest in the former NBA champion.

"Kyrie Irving is one guy who I think we've gotta pay attention to. He has several suitors involved when you talk about Lakers, 76ers, Mavericks," Charania said. "I would keep an eye on Kyrie Irving over the next couple of weeks as well as a guy that is likely going to potentially get moved, and Kevin Durant asking out probably opens the window for him too. There are several teams engaged in trying to get Kyrie Irving as well."

So, we now know the only teams that could actually get a deal done for Kyrie. But would it make sense? How would it look? Let's take a look at each possibility and break it down for you.

NBA Rumors: The Only 3 Teams That Could Trade For Kyrie Irving

3. Philadelphia 76ers

First things first. It's highly unlikely that James Harden will want to play with Kyrie Irving again, and the Brooklyn Nets won't take him back, either. So, for this to work, they'd have to find a third team willing to take a gamble on him.

Daryl Morey won't backstab his guy, so this seems unlikely. But on paper, Kyrie and Joel Embiid on the pick and roll would make them the most unstoppable duo in the league. He's exactly the player they need to get over the hump, assuming he wants to play.

2. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson in free agency. They have a tough situation in terms of the salary cap, so landing Kyrie could be tricky. But they need a new starting point guard and someone who could take some pressure off Luka Doncic's shoulders.

Perhaps having one of the most ball-dominant players in the league by his side isn't what Kyrie's looking for. And the Mavs would have to give away most of their core to match his salary. But once again, it looks good on paper.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James tamed Kyrie Irving, at least for a couple of years. Even despite the off-court controversies, they got the job done and won a ring together. Kyrie claims he's matured since then and would welcome a reunion with The King.

This would be a perfect scenario for the Lakers. Even if they don't win a ring, they'd still get rid of Russell Westbrook, which would only make their on-court chemistry better. Also, the Nets would get a couple of young players, a pick, and a guy who could lead them to the playoffs.