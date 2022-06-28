Following another failed trip to the NBA playoffs, the Minnesota Timbewolves are looking to bolster their squad ahead of next season by trading for at least one All-Star.

The Minnesota Timberwolves showed a lot of fight this season. They went from one of the bottom-feeding teams to the NBA playoffs and, when healthy, that core of Karl-Anthony Towns,D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards was quite promising.

Edwards is turning to be a star in the making and even made great strides on the defensive end. But it seems like the Timberwolves still need to add another piece to get over the hump and become a legit championship contender.

That might as well happen in this very same offseason. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, they've already reached out to the Utah Jazz to ask about Rudy Gobert and could also make a run at Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA Trade Rumors: Timberwolves Are Interested In Dejounte Murray And Rudy Gobert

"I thought that one of the more interesting parts of draft week was Minnesota reportedly being linked to both Gobert and (Clint) Capela," Lowe said. "I had heard those links were exaggerated, particularly in the case of Capela, but that the interest in Gobert was semi-real. Utah is asking way too much. I don't think Utah got within the 50-yard-line of any Gobert trade this week. We'll see what this coming week brings."

"But I think the idea that [Karl-Anthony Towns] is OK playing the 4 and that Minnesota is willing to invest its resources at the 5 instead of at the 1 where they have D'Angelo Russell. I was all in and still am all in on Minnesota getting Dejounte Murray," Lowe added. "I think that's the piece I would go for. I do think they talk with the Spurs about Dejounte Murray. The price there is prohibitive, too."

Adding either of these pieces would surely do wonders to their defense. They have a young, promising roster that has its best basketball ahead of them. So, let's see if they can pull the trigger on any of these moves and finally get over the hump.