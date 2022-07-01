Several teams' hopes of acquiring Rudy Gobert's services were dashed after it was confirmed that the Utah Jazz had traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Find out who will be Utah's hopes for a good NBA season.

It was well known that center Rudy Gobert was not likely to continue his NBA career with the Utah Jazz. There were many interested parties, but in the end, who knew how to offer the Jazz what they needed to let their star player go were the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors, the Chicago Bulls, even the Los Angeles Lakers, apparently had interest in the Frenchman Gobert. But Minnesota traded Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and Leandro Bolmaro to the Jazz to take Gobert.

But that wasn't all, Utah Jazz in addition to the combo of 5 new players they will be counting on, will also have at their disposal advantages in future NBA Drafts: first round picks in 2023, 2025 and 2027 unprotected and a top-5 protected in 2029.

Life at Utah Jazz after Rudy Gobert

The French center entered the NBA world in the 2013-2014 season with the Utah Jazz, and remained with the team over 9 seasons. During that time, Gobert was a 3-time NBA-All Star, 3-time Defensive Player of the Year and the 2022 Rebounding leader. There is no doubt that their project for next season must be based on a true star at the level of the new Minnesota Timberwolves player.

Thus, there is one name on Utah's roster that is a natural to pronounce to be the team's new banner: 25-year-old shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. Drafted with the 13th pick in 2017 by the Denver Nuggets, he was traded to the Jazz immediately, and since then, has had successes such as being a 3-time All-NBA Star.

According to information from Tony Jones and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz are contemplating closing any possibility of transferring Donovan Mitchell to reinforce their roster with him as the centerpiece of the franchise's sports project.