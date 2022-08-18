Dallas’ great run in last season’s playoffs came to an end at the hands of Golden State. For Mark Cuban, there was one Warrior that outplayed Dallas – and it was not Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson nor Draymond Green.

The Dallas Mavericks went further than predicted last season when they reached the Western Conference Finals. Many still wonder what could have been if Luka Doncic had another star by his side, but the only truth is that the Warriors had the upper hand.

Golden State was absolutely dominant in the series, winning 4-1 en route to its first NBA Finals since 2019. The Dubs were back at full strength last season, recovering Klay Thompson after a long absence, and went on to win the championship.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban has recently spoken about his team’s elimination last year, explaining that lack of experience was decisive for the result. However, he also said Dallas was caught off guard by Andrew Wiggins.

Mark Cuban says Andrew Wiggins beat Mavs last season

“It was just guys who knew their roles,” Cuban told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. “Like an Andrew Wiggins. I think he was the one who beat us, and I told him that after the series. We knew what to expect from Klay and from Steph and from Draymond. We didn’t know what to expect or how Wiggs would step up, and he did.”

It’s true that Wiggins had a year to remember, taking most of the NBA community by surprise. He did contribute to the Warriors’ success, and probably they wouldn’t have won without him.

That said, the impact made by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson or Draymond Green cannot be underestimated. You may know what to expect from them, yet somehow they always manage to surprise their opponents.