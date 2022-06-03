Who's the best player of all time or what's the best possible team in history are questions that NBA fans like to answer. This time, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards joined the game and decided to choose himself over Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

This NBA season was one to remember for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who went further than expected by making the playoffs via the play-in tournament. Some people around the league mocked them for how they celebrated making the first round, but for them it was a great sign of progress.

Unfortunately, their trip didn't last long, as they couldn't get past the first round of the playoffs. However, the Timberwolves have an interesting core to build on, with promising young players such as Anthony Edwards.

His career is just getting started and it remains to be seen how far he makes it in the NBA, but he seems to be pretty confident about his abilities. In fact, he considers himself good enough to make the all-time starting five.

Anthony Edwards picks himself over Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant in all-time starting five

When asked what would be his favorite starting five of all time, Edwards had no problem in choosing himself over the likes of Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant. That's right, at just 20 years of age, he put himself in the list.

Allen Iverson, himself, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Shaquille O'Neal. Whenever someone argues who's the GOAT or what's the greatest team of all time, people will probably have something to say about it.

Edwards obviously took it to another level. But at the end of the day, this is just a constant game around the league and his answer only shows how confident about himself he is. Now he has an entire career ahead of him to make his case.