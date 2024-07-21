The debate over who holds the title of the greatest player in NBA history continues to heat up, with new chapters added regularly. A significant portion of the fan base still firmly believes that Michael Jordan reigns supreme as the GOAT. On the other hand, a growing number of supporters argue that LeBron James deserves the crown. Then there are those bold enough to throw Kobe Bryant or Magic Johnson into the mix. But when it comes to sheer confidence, some players are even self-proclaiming themselves as the greatest of all time.

In a recent interview with David Marchese of The New York Times, Joel Embiid stirred up curiosity by asserting that, if he wouldn’t be plagued by injuries throughout his career, he would undoubtedly be a serious contender for the title of the greatest NBA player of all time.

“I think I’m that talented. Obviously you need to win championships, and to win championships you need other guys. You can’t do it by yourself. I want to win so bad. But if you don’t, you just got to understand that as long as you care about the right stuff, if it doesn’t happen, maybe it wasn’t meant to happen.”, stated the MVP of the 2022-23 season.

“If you think about it, the thing that stopped me all these years is just freak injuries,” Embiid continued. “Every single playoffs, regular season, people falling on my knee or breaking my face — twice. It’s always freak injuries at the wrong time.”

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after their 105-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on October 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite Joel Embiid‘s confidence and self-belief, the reality is that even at his healthiest, he hasn’t yet been able to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to an Eastern Conference Finals. However, with the addition of star player Paul George this year, there’s a chance that Embiid’s dream of winning a championship and dethroning the Boston Celtics might finally come true.

Embiid vs. Jokic: The battle of the big men

In recent seasons, a compelling MVP race has emerged between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers’ star, Jokic, the Serbian center for the Denver Nuggets, not only clinched an NBA championship but also secured the MVP trophy three times (2020-21, 2021-22, and 2023-24). In contrast, Embiid, the American naturalized center, has managed to claim the MVP award just once, for the 2022-23 season.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: The MVP king

While the debate over the true GOAT of NBA history often narrows down to Michael Jordan and LeBron James, there’s another name that stands out in the MVP conversation. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the record for the most MVP awards, having claimed the trophy six times—one more than Jordan and two more than James.

Embiid, the Sixers, and a promising season

With the addition of Paul George in free agency, Joel Embiid gains a new ally in the quest to dethrone the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. Alongside these two stars, the roster features Tyrese Maxey, Andre Drummond, and Kyle Lowry, among others. This revamped lineup is shaping up to be a formidable force, with the goal of securing an NBA championship firmly in sight.