Just three or four years ago, most NBA teams would’ve traded almost everything to get their hands on Ben Simmons. Now, the Brooklyn Nets might look to dump his salary in a trade.

Simmons’ fall from grace could be a subject of study. He refused to take wide-open shots and layups and stopped driving to the lane as he seemed scared to get fouled and go to the line.

That’s why Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green believes he’s got a self-confidence issue, and he thinks he can still go back to his old self and be a dominant presence in this league.

Draymond Green Says Ben Simmons Has Lost Confidence In His Game

“You’ve seen people lose confidence in their game,” Green said on Podcast P. “You’re like, ‘Yo, what happened to him.’ Like Ben Simmons– He’s still the same Ben Simmons we watched dominate in Philly.”

“The only difference between Ben Simmons in Philly and Ben Simmons now? Confidence,” continued Green. “I know how it feels to lose confidence because I lost confidence in my shot. You’re the same person that was going out there and would get 15 assists before someone blinked, and yet you don’t feel that you can do that no more because your confidence is gone.”

Simmons has spent a lot of time on the shelf, and he admitted that he had some mental health issues and hurdles to get past. Hopefully, all that time away from the game was enough for him to clear his head and go back to being the same player he was before.