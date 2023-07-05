Kevin Durant is known for being one of the greatest scorers — and players — the NBA has ever seen. However, the Phoenix Suns star is also infamous for his never-ending debates and back-and-forths with his critics on social media.

Durant has often been quite outspoken, and he’s never hesitated to give the fans a piece of his mind when someone dares question his legacy, talent, or character. He was even caught using burner accounts in his crusade.

That’s why it wasn’t surprising to see them take a big swing at Brooklyn Nets fans, calling them out in a now-deleted tweet where he stated they were obsessed with him and his new team.

Kevin Durant Says Nets Fans Are Obsessed With Him

Notably, K.D. didn’t have anything negative to say about the Nets organization, his former teammates, or even the front office when he was introduced by the Suns last season:

“I built a family over there. They gon’ always be a part of my journey. I love those guys. I get emotional talking about ’em because that was a special four years of my career, coming off an Achilles [injury] and they helped me a lot,” Durant said.

But that’s just Kevin Durant 101 right there. For whatever reason, it seems like he just can’t help or control himself, and he has an urgent need to tell all his haters out there that he’s a superstar. We know you are, K.D