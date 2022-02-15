Even though they never addressed it publically, it seems like James Harden may had overstayed his welcome at Brooklyn. Check out what Nets guard Bruce Brown said after the trade.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets put together the ultimate offensive juggernaut. He teamed up with best friend Kyrie Irving and former teammate James Harden and the NBA championship seemed theirs to lose.

But as it usually happens, what's great on paper isn't always great in reality. And, even though their Big 3 was 13-3 in the 16 games they were able to share the court, that rarely happened and created tensions in the locker room.

Eventually, Harden felt like the grass wasn't greener on that side and low-key pushed for a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. Moreover, his departure was kind of welcomed by some of his former teammates.

NBA News: Nets' Bruce Brown Says The Locker Room Is A Great Vibe After The Harden Trade

That's why Nets' guard/forward Bruce Brown seemingly took a shot at Harden. Per Brown, the locker room is now in a much better place and, even though he didn't mention Harden, he pretty much implied it had something to do:

“[Snapping that losing streak felt] amazing,” Brown said after the game. “When we were in Miami we had a little team bonding event and then the vibe just changed, we can all feel it, and feel it in the locker room and we know we’re gonna be here so it was just good for us to be around each other, learn more about each other, it was just a great win for us today.”



“Yeah definitely. The locker room there’s just a great vibe in there right now,” Brown said. “I don’t know what it is, everything just shifted, after the trade deadline. So everybody likes everybody. So it’s just great.”

Kyrie Irving Says They Respect Harden's Choice

Nets' Kyrie Irving also claims that there's definitely 'no love lost' for Harden over his desire to leave. Per the former first-overall pick, he only wants everybody around the league to be satisfied:

“I just want everybody to be happy, do things that they love to do, and be a part of things that they can see themselves being successful at," Irving said of the trade. "It probably wasn’t here with us. He made a choice, and we respect him for it. No love lost.”

Harden will now play for his third team in two seasons and will once again be in charge of running the offense of a championship contender. So, if he can't pull it off again, maybe the problem isn't his environment or supporting cast.