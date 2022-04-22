Phoenix Suns will play against New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at Smoothie King Center for Game 3 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game, the match information, predictions, and odds.

Phoenix Suns will face New Orleans Pelicans on April 22, 2022, at 9:30 PM (ET) in the 3rd game of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it. If you're in the United States, you can stream it live on FuboTV (Free Trial).

In Game 2, Brandon Ingram scored 37 points and registered 11 rebounds and 9 assists as the Pelicans made the comeback to win against last year's runners-up in Arizona. The series will shift to Smoothie King Center in New Orleans for the next two games.

Suns couldn't maintain the lead when they lost Devin Booker due to a hamstring injury. Phoenix's guard, was in the middle of a incredible perfomance when he scored 31 points in 25 minutes and had to leave early. As the Suns reported he is likely to miss Games 3 and 4 of the First Round playoff series. Game 2 ended in a 125-114 win for the Pelicans and even the series 1-1.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Match Information

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022.

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Time by states in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT:7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Storylines

Phoenix Suns will play New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at Smoothie King Center for Game 3 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Game 3 and 4 will be played in the New Orleans Pelicans' home. Despite the shift of home-court advantage to Pelicans, Suns are still favorites to advance to the Conference Semifinals. Suns last game was a total upset. Chris Paul couldn't help enough, he scored 17 points and Mikal Bridges either, he scored 19 points, way below than expected for this powerful team.

On the other hand, Pelicans saw an opportunity to even the series when Booker left early in Game 2. Ingram registered 37 points and 11 rebounds, alongside Jonas Valanciunas who registered 10 points and 13 rebounds. New Orleans' home will live a playoffs game since 2017-18 NBA season, when they were eliminated in the Conference Semifinals by the Golden State Warriors.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: How to watch or stream live in the US

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and odds

Pelicans tied the series last Wednesday at Phoenix, now Suns will have to push harder in New Orlenas if they want take the lead in Game 3. According to BetMGM, Phoenix Suns are favorites with -120 odds, while New Orleans Pelicans have +100 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 216.5 points for Game 3 of this First Round playoff series.

