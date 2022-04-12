New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs will go for a place in the Playoffs in this Play-in game. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022 NBA Play-in game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The Western Conference will have its second Play-in game when this Wednesday, April 13 New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs face each other at the Smoothie King Center. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Play-in game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The two teams have had a very similar path during the regular season: they started out a bit weak, but towards the end they raised their level, also coinciding with the great fall of the Lakers, who finally were left out of the Play-in in what undoubtedly it was one of the biggest flops in NBA history.

On the side of the New Orleans Pelicans, they come from a streak of 2 consecutive losses, which is undoubtedly a fact that does not fill with confidence, despite which they are the favorites in this game. The Spurs, on the other hand, are coming off 3 losses and it is also not very encouraging, however, they have young and talented players that if the favorite Pelicans are neglected, they could pay for it.

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Live stream: FuboTV

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Storylines

In the regular season, these two rivals faced each other in a total of 4 games, with a predominance of the Spurs who won 3 of those matches against each other (which, obviously, did not influence their selection as favorites in this Play-in). The last time they played was on March 26 and it was a 107-103 victory for the Spurs.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs in the U.S.

This Play-in game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs to be played this Wednesday, April 13, at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: New Orleans Pelicans are the favorites to take the victory with 1.45 odds, while 2.80 odds will be for the San Antonio Spurs victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all NBA games through BetMGM.

BetMGM New Orleans Pelicans 1.45 San Antonio Spurs 2.80

*Odds via BetMGM

