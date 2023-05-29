The Las Vegas Raiders can’t seem to catch a break. They made the somewhat questionable decision to move on from Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo, and they didn’t even try and get one of the best prospects in the NFL Draft.

Jimmy G’s contract could be voided on the basis of an injured foot, leaving the Raiders with a less-than-impressive QB room and Brian Hoyer as the likeliest starter.

Needless to say, that’s far from an ideal situation, which is why they might look to consider multiple options — yes, including Tom Brady — as their quarterback for next season.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Quarterbacks For The Las Vegas Raiders

3. Tom Brady

Tom Brady was reportedly set to buy a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. That means NFL owners could -literally- force him to stay retired before approving that transaction.

So, Brady could have to choose between playing for Josh McDaniels again and running it back for at least one season, or potentially making millions watching his money grow from home. I know what I would do.

2. Gardner Minshew

Minshew Mania didn’t last long enough. Gardner Minshew’s shockingly impressive start to his career was as unsustainable as predicted, but he’s still far better than the average backup QB.

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Anthony Richardson, so they could be tempted to give up on Minshew at a reasonable price. He’d be a solid stopgap for them, even if they intend to tank for Caleb Williams.

1. Trey Lance

Multiple teams reportedly reached out to the San Francisco 49ers to ask about Trey Lance’s availability. He has struggled with injuries and inconsistency, but he’s still quite young.

The Niners have made it clear that Brock Purdy will be the starter when he’s healthy, so Lance could also be more than open to finding a new home, obviously making the best and most logical fit.