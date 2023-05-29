Your daily dose of Tom Brady rumors is right here. Even though he’s been retired from the National Football League for months now; he’s been tied to multiple teams in the past couple of weeks, namely the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady is reportedly set to buy a minority stake in the Raiders. It would be just an investment, as he wouldn’t be taking part in decision-making or getting any kind of position within the organization.

At least, that seemed to be the original plan. But now that Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury may lead to his contract being voided, the word around the league is that they could turn to the seven-time Super Bowl champion to be their next quarterback.

Brady Needs NFL Approval To Play For The Raiders

The Raiders were the oddsmakers’ favorites to sign Brady if he didn’t retire after this season. And while that wasn’t the case at first, that could be a real possibility now, granted he gets the green light from the rest of the league.

(Via Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk)

“Really, how does that potential trail of complete nuttiness not lead straight back to Brady? The other options are Brian Hoyer, Aidan O’Connell, and Chase Garbers.

As reported on Saturday by Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Brady might have to agree to never play again in order to secure approval from the NFL’s other owners. Also, if Brady becomes an owner and wants to play, he apparently will be required to get unanimous approval from the other owners to do so — which frankly makes no sense.

What makes less sense is that the Raiders have pinned their hopes to a mediocre quarterback with a messed-up foot. It makes a little more sense if Brady is lurking as the break-glass emergency option.”

All things considered, it doesn’t seem likely that Brady will be under center for the Raiders in 2023. But we’ve seen crazier things happen, and he does know Josh McDaniels pretty well.