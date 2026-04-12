Are Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic playing today, April 12, in Spurs vs Nuggets at Frost Bank Center?

The San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets are set for their regular-season finale, leaving fans in suspense over whether superstars Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic will suit up today at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

According to the latest injury reports, both Wembanyama and Jokic are listed as questionable for the finale. Despite both teams having already secured their postseason positioning, there remains a high level of anticipation to see the two generational talents go head-to-head one last time before the playoffs.

Wembanyama officially logged his 65th game of the season recently, meeting the league’s minimum requirement to qualify for postseason awards. Conversely, Jokic needs just 15 minutes of floor time today to satisfy the 65-game rule, a move that would officially solidify his status as a primary challenger to Wembanyama in this year’s MVP race.

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Leading into this Spurs-Nuggets clash, the MVP debate has reached a fever pitch. Wembanyama has garnered massive support from the NBA community for his historic rim protection and two-way dominance, while Jokic continues to operate at a masterful, high-efficiency level on a nightly basis.

What is on the line in the season finale?

While Wembanyama manages left ribcage soreness and Jokic deals with right wrist injury management, there are significant statistical implications at stake—specifically for Jokic—though it would be understandable if both teams chose to prioritize health ahead of the postseason.

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If Jokic log the necessary minutes to qualify for the MVP ballot, the game still holds weight for Denver’s seeding. The Nuggets are currently battling for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, locked in a tight race with the Los Angeles Lakers for that final home-court advantage spot.

On the other hand, the Spurs have put together a remarkable campaign, sitting at 62-19 and having already locked up the No. 2 seed in the West. Given the circumstances, both franchises are weighing the benefit of momentum against the risk of injury as the NBA playoffs loom.