Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic does not regret his altercation with Jaden McDaniels that led to a fine before Game 5

The NBA series between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, from the preview, was the most eye-catching of all, and it met expectations, with Game 4 being a clear example. Nikola Jokic was fined along with Julius Randle after a physical altercation in the game, but it actually started with Jaden McDaniels.

Jokic made it clear that he did not regret taking part due to what he saw as a lack of respect. McDaniels broke the unwritten rule all NBA players follow. Jokic said McDaniels’ scoring toward the end of a one-sided game pushed him over the edge, he said, per ESPN. “I don’t regret it,” he said postgame. “Because he scored after everybody stopped playing.”

After the clash between McDaniels and Jokic, Julius Randle stepped in to defend his teammate, which intensified the situation and led to both Jokic and Randle being ejected from the floor with just one second remaining in the game.

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Jokic and Randle fined

Nikola Jokic was fined $50,000, and Julius Randle received a $35,000 fine, on the other hand, for their roles in the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 fight, the NBA announced Sunday.

Nikola Jokic fined $50K, Julius Randle fined $35K for their roles in on-court altercation. https://t.co/rpGsNsKCfE — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 26, 2026

Both teams were set to meet again in Denver for Game 5, with the Wolves holding a commanding 3-1 series lead and now one win away from eliminating the Nuggets. And it was better that there were no suspensions, so they could be seen in action with that edge already established.

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In addition, the 3-1 situation was not favorable at all for the Nuggets; however, the Timberwolves would now deal with the absence of Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo, both due to injury.

Jokic praises Gobert

Nikola Jokic threw shade at the officials while praising Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, as he had been one of the key factors behind the Serbian star’s inconsistent performance.

Jokic finished with 24 points on 8-22 shooting, 15 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals. On the other side, Gobert finished with 15 rebounds, two blocks, two steals, two assists, and four points, making his presence felt on the defensive end of the floor, holding Jokic to 36.3% shooting.

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“Average…It’s a little bit of everything. You know, I’m not shooting the ball really well, especially from the three, and you know, Rudy is doing a good job with being physical, testing the officials, contesting shots,’’ Jokic said. “You know, he’s a really good defender. And not just him, they play very good … they’re big, long, tall, handsy, trippy, they’re bumping you, so… I think I answered your question.”