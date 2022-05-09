Even though his team couldn't thrive in the postseason, Nikola Jokic made NBA history in 2022. He joined an exclusive club of player who won consecutive MVP awards.

This year's NBA MVP race was one for the ages. For the first time in years, there were at least 4 legit candidates who made a strong case to win the award. Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, and Giannis Antetokounmpo would've run away with the price 9 years out of 10.

In the end, however, it was Nikola Jokic the one who stood tall among the rest. Not only did he improve his metrics from his first MVP season but he also single-handedly led the Denver Nuggets to the playoffs.

And while the outcome of the season was far from what he expected, he still got the praise and recognition he deserved. Moreover, he joined an exclusive club featuring the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and not many more; becoming a back-to-back MVP winner.

NBA MVP: All Players Who Won Consecutive NBA MVPs

+ Bill Russell: 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63

+ Wilt Chamberlain: 1965-66, 1966-67, 1967-68

+ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 1975-76, 1976-77

+ Moses Malone: 1981-82, 1982-83

+ Larry Bird: 1983-84, 1984-85, 1985-86

+ Magic Johnson: 1988-89, 1989-90

+ Michael Jordan: 1990-91, 1991-92

+ Tim Duncan: 2001-02, 2002-03

+ Steve Nash: 2004-05, 2005-06

+ LeBron James: 2008-09, 2009-10 / 2011-12, 2012-13

+ Stephen Curry: 2014-15, 2015-16

+ Giannis Antetokounmpo: 2018-19, 2019-20

+ Nikola Jokic: 2020-21, 2021-22

Jokic led the league in nearly every single advanced stat. Also, the fact that his two co-stars missed most of the season (or all of it) due to injury and he still led the Nuggets to the playoffs spoke volumes of his impact on the court.

As you can tell, the only two players who never won a championship on this list are Steve Nash and Jokic. Fortunately for him, he still has plenty left in the tank to change that and add an even bigger accolade to his already impressive résumé.