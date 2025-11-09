Norman Powell gets real about the key differences between playing for the Heat and Clippers

The Miami Heat secured an important victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, who came in riding momentum after defeating several of the NBA’s top teams. Miami came out on top 136-131, led by a strong performance from Nikola Jovic and another impressive outing from newcomer, former Los Angeles Clippers player, Norman Powell, who continues to shine early in the season.

Through ten games, Miami leads the NBA in pace with 106.95 possessions per 48 minutes — a stark contrast for Powell, who spent the past few years with the Los Angeles Clippers, a team that consistently ranked near the bottom 10 in that category. When the Heat first discussed running a faster, more free-flowing offense with fewer set plays, Powell admitted he was “excited” about the opportunity.

As the Heat implement this new up-tempo system, Powell has noticed clear differences compared to his experience in Los Angeles. “I was excited,” he said. “You know, it’s a little different for me after the last three and a half years with the Clippers — running a play every single time down, getting guys to their spots, and attacking mismatches.”

He continued: “This one’s really just playing in the flow, playing off one another, playing out of closeouts. I think it plays to my game and my strengths. When the ball is swinging and the defense is moving, I’m able to catch and go, catch and shoot, and make reads on the second side of the floor.”

Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat.

Powell’s numbers so far

Powell has thrived in Miami’s fast-paced offense so far, averaging 23.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from beyond the arc. He has been instrumental in helping the team establish early momentum, providing instant scoring and energy from the opening tip.

Although the Heat are currently without Bam Adebayo — who has missed the last two games with a toe injury — the team has continued to find success. Miami has fully embraced its new offensive identity after years of ranking among the NBA’s slowest teams, a shift that appears to be paying early dividends.

The Heat will look to maintain their rhythm on Monday when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers, aiming to extend their strong start against one of the Eastern Conference’s most competitive teams.