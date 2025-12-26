Trending topics:
Is Bam Adebayo playing today, December 26, for the Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks?

The Miami Heat face the Atlanta Hawks tonight in an NBA regular-season matchup, and many fans wonder if Bam Adebayo will be available in tonight's game.

By Gianni Taina

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Miami Heat (15-15) visit the Atlanta Hawks (15-16) tonight at State Farm Arena for NBA regular season action, but the availability of star center Bam Adebayo remains the biggest question mark for the road team.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Heat have downgraded Bam Adebayo to doubtful due to lower back soreness. While not yet officially ruled out, the downgrade suggests the three-time All-Star is unlikely to suit up for tonight’s matchup.

The Heat are mired in a mid-season slump, having dropped three straight games and managing just two wins over their last 10 outings. Adebayo’s potential absence headlines a crowded injury report for Miami.

While the star center is doubtful, the team expects some reinforcements as Nikola Jovic (elbow), Pelle Larsson (ankle), and Keshad Johnson (illness) are all listed as probable for the matchup in Atlanta.

Bam Adebayo dribbles the ball during a game. (Getty Images)

However, the Heat remain without their top perimeter threat, Tyler Herro. The All-Star guard has been ruled out for his sixth consecutive game as he continues to recover from a persistent right big toe contusion.

Adebayo facing mid-season struggles

The Heat’s current slide is mirrored by the uncharacteristic struggles of their captain. Bam Adebayo has looked like a shadow of the dominant force the league is accustomed to seeing.

“It sucks,” Adebayo told reporters following a recent loss to the Raptors, per Zachary Weinberger. “But it’s part of the NBA; it’s a long season. So, fighting through whatever I’ve got to fight through, figuring out how I can impact winning, and doing that instead of focusing on shots not falling. Just play basketball and shots will eventually start falling”.

While there is plenty of basketball left to be played, the numbers are concerning. Adebayo is currently on pace for his lowest scoring average since the 2019-20 campaign with 18 points per game and is shooting a career-low 46.6% from the field.

It is critical for the Heat to get Adebayo back to his dominant form. Miami currently sits at 15-15 on the season and is desperate to avoid falling below the .500 mark as they battle to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

