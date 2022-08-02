As the 2022-23 NBA season is near to start, Steve Kerr already knows who is a definitive starter for the Golden State Warriors

The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't started, but the Golden State Warriors are already checking out their starter players as the off-season and the Free Agency comes to an end. In fact, the Warriors coach Steve Kerr seems to be determined to win another NBA Championship Ring.

Looking back to the Warriors Championship season, there was one player who played the entire regular season as well as the entire playoffs and the finals. This player was center Kevon Looney. In fact, the 26-year-old player started 80 games in the regular season and 13 games in the playoffs.

Therefore, when James Wiseman's return date was set, the questions about which player will be the Warriors' starting center began to rumble around. But as one of the key leaders of the Warriors, Steve Kerr already revealed the answer to one of the most underrated positions on the court.

Warriors News: Steve Kerr reveals the first Dubs starter for the upcoming season

The Golden State Warriors watched their young star center James Wiseman comeback in the NBA Summer League. However, the minutes of play during this short tournament in Las Vegas weren't enough for the four-time NBA champion coach Steve Kerr. As he plans to keep Kevon Looney as the starter at the center position for the upcoming season.

As he told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater recently, “Loon will come back as the starter. We’re all thrilled that he’s back. There was a real fear that we’d lose him. To get him back is massive for our team. It sets up well for Loon to continue what he did for us last year. In doing so, he’s really a good mentor for James.”

Whereas for James Wiseman's situation, Kerr stated: “We felt like we needed to get him as much experience as possible. So this seems much more natural, much more organic. Loon is the incumbent, the championship starting center who has seen everything. Then you have James who will learn from him and with him and will get his chances as we go. It’s a healthy growth situation for James.”